The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 180 ($2.21) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of The Pebble Group in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Get The Pebble Group alerts:

The Pebble Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON:PEBB opened at GBX 118 ($1.45) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £197.59 million, a P/E ratio of 2,360.00 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.20, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.59. The Pebble Group has a one year low of GBX 77.76 ($0.95) and a one year high of GBX 130 ($1.60). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 103.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 93.73.

The Pebble Group Dividend Announcement

About The Pebble Group

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 0.55%.

(Get Rating)

The Pebble Group plc provides products, services, and technology to the promotional products industry in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Brand Addition and Facilisgroup. The company is involved in the design, sourcing, and delivery of promotional merchandise and branded products for various brands operating in the engineering, financial services, health and beauty, FMCG, technology, transport, and other sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Pebble Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pebble Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.