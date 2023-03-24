Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Pharos Energy (LON:PHAR)

Pharos Energy (LON:PHAR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 30 ($0.37) price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.58% from the company’s previous close.

Pharos Energy Stock Performance

PHAR opened at GBX 22.80 ($0.28) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 23.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 24.13. Pharos Energy has a 1 year low of GBX 17.74 ($0.22) and a 1 year high of GBX 29.90 ($0.37). The company has a market capitalization of £98.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 283.75, a P/E/G ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Sue Rivett acquired 4,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 24 ($0.29) per share, for a total transaction of £985.92 ($1,210.76). Insiders purchased 11,972 shares of company stock worth $294,902 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 42.45% of the company’s stock.

Pharos Energy Company Profile

Pharos Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. The company holds a 30.5% working interest in the Te Giac Trang Field of Block 16-1 located in the shallow water Cuu Long Basin, as well as a 25% working interest in the Ca Ngu Vang field of Block 9-2 located in the shallow water Cuu Long Basin, offshore southern Vietnam; a 70% interest in the Blocks 125 & 126 located in the Phu Khanh Basin, offshore central Vietnam; and a 100% working interest in the onshore El Fayum concession in the Western Desert, Egypt.

