Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Upgraded by BNP Paribas to “Neutral”

Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at BNP Paribas to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a GBX 555 ($6.82) price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 1.60% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 525 ($6.45) price target on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 645 ($7.92) to GBX 670 ($8.23) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($7.98) price target on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 665 ($8.17) to GBX 640 ($7.86) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 594.38 ($7.30).
Rentokil Initial Trading Up 0.7 %
Rentokil Initial stock opened at GBX 564 ($6.93) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,028.57, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.09, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Rentokil Initial has a 1 year low of GBX 441.20 ($5.42) and a 1 year high of GBX 565.40 ($6.94). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 514.81 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 518.63.
Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.
