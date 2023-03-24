Shell (LON:SHEL) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) to an overweight rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has GBX 2,405 ($29.53) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 2,625 ($32.24).

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,000 ($36.84) price target on Shell in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 2,987 ($36.68) price target on Shell in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Shell from GBX 3,100 ($38.07) to GBX 3,000 ($36.84) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,900 ($35.61) target price on Shell in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a top pick rating on shares of Shell in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shell currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,906.09 ($35.69).

Shell Price Performance

Shares of LON SHEL opened at GBX 2,272 ($27.90) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,440.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,371.96. Shell has a 1-year low of GBX 1,908.60 ($23.44) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,613.50 ($32.10). The firm has a market cap of £156.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 485.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.51.

Shell Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,051.28%.

In other news, insider Wael Sawan acquired 7,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,482 ($30.48) per share, for a total transaction of £179,026.66 ($219,853.44). In related news, insider Wael Sawan bought 7,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,482 ($30.48) per share, for a total transaction of £179,026.66 ($219,853.44). Also, insider Andrew Mackenzie bought 8,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,418 ($29.69) per share, with a total value of £199,122.30 ($244,531.87). Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

