Comparing Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) and Blackstone Minerals (OTCMKTS:BLSTF)

Blackstone Minerals (OTCMKTS:BLSTF – Get Rating) and Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Blackstone Minerals and Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blackstone Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A Jerónimo Martins, SGPS 3 3 0 0 1.50

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential downside of 48.48%. Given Jerónimo Martins, SGPS’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Jerónimo Martins, SGPS is more favorable than Blackstone Minerals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

0.0% of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Blackstone Minerals and Jerónimo Martins, SGPS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blackstone Minerals N/A N/A N/A Jerónimo Martins, SGPS 2.31% 22.66% 5.33%

Volatility and Risk

Blackstone Minerals has a beta of 1.67, meaning that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Blackstone Minerals and Jerónimo Martins, SGPS’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blackstone Minerals $80,000.00 589.31 -$10.80 million N/A N/A Jerónimo Martins, SGPS $24.71 billion 0.54 $547.78 million N/A N/A

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has higher revenue and earnings than Blackstone Minerals.

Summary

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS beats Blackstone Minerals on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blackstone Minerals

Blackstone Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, gold, platinum, and palladium deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Gold Bridge project, which covers an area of 367 square kilometers located in the British Columbia, Canada. The company also holds a 90% interest in the Ta Khoa project located in Son La Province, Vietnam. Blackstone Minerals Limited was incorporated in 2016 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

About Jerónimo Martins, SGPS

Jerónimo Martins SGPS SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of food and other fast moving consumer goods product. It operates through the following segments: Portugal Retail, Portugal Cash & Carry, Poland Retail, Colombia Retail, and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments. The Portugal Retail segment comprises the business unit of JMR (Pingo Doce supermarkets). The Portugal Cash & Carry segment includes the wholesale business unit Recheio. The Poland Retail segment operates under Biedronka banner. The Colombia Retail segment operates under Ara banner. The Others, Eliminations, and Adjustments segment involves business units with reduced materiality, the holding companies, and the group’s consolidation adjustments. The company was founded by Jerónimo Martins in 1792 and is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal.

