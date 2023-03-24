Royal Bank of Canada Raises Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Price Target to GBX 670

Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 645 ($7.92) to GBX 670 ($8.23) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RTO. Numis Securities restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 470 ($5.77) price target on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 665 ($8.17) to GBX 640 ($7.86) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 650 ($7.98) target price on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 525 ($6.45) target price on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 594.38 ($7.30).

LON RTO opened at GBX 564 ($6.93) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.09, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of £14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,028.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 514.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 518.63. Rentokil Initial has a 52-week low of GBX 441.20 ($5.42) and a 52-week high of GBX 565.40 ($6.94).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a GBX 5.15 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Rentokil Initial’s previous dividend of $2.40. This represents a yield of 1.02%. Rentokil Initial’s payout ratio is 5,000.00%.

In other news, insider Andy M. Ransom sold 457,308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 560 ($6.88), for a total transaction of £2,560,924.80 ($3,144,940.19). Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

