Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) PT Lowered to GBX 200

Spirent Communications (LON:SPT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 250 ($3.07) to GBX 200 ($2.46) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.48% from the company’s previous close.

SPT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Spirent Communications to a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.07) price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Spirent Communications to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 300 ($3.68) to GBX 250 ($3.07) in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

Spirent Communications Stock Down 1.0 %

SPT stock opened at GBX 174.70 ($2.15) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 215.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 248.83. The company has a market cap of £1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,247.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.39. Spirent Communications has a twelve month low of GBX 160.20 ($1.97) and a twelve month high of GBX 294 ($3.61).

Insider Transactions at Spirent Communications

About Spirent Communications

In other Spirent Communications news, insider Bill Thomas bought 27,431 shares of Spirent Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 182 ($2.24) per share, for a total transaction of £49,924.42 ($61,309.62). In other news, insider Bill Thomas purchased 27,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 182 ($2.24) per share, with a total value of £49,924.42 ($61,309.62). Also, insider Gary Bullard purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 184 ($2.26) per share, with a total value of £27,600 ($33,894.14). In the last three months, insiders acquired 42,593 shares of company stock worth $7,789,936. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Spirent Communications plc provides automated test and assurance solutions for networks, cybersecurity, and positioning in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in Lifecycle Service Assurance and Networks & Security segments. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment provides testing solutions for 5G mobile core networks, and cellular and Wi-Fi devices in the lab, as well as diagnoses, troubleshoots, and resolves issues with production networks and services.

