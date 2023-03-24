Head-To-Head Survey: The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) & Fisker (NYSE:FSR)

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) and Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares The Shyft Group and Fisker’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Shyft Group $1.03 billion 0.77 $36.56 million $1.03 21.86 Fisker $340,000.00 5,393.11 -$547.50 million ($1.80) -3.18

The Shyft Group has higher revenue and earnings than Fisker. Fisker is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Shyft Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Shyft Group 0 0 2 1 3.33 Fisker 2 6 5 0 2.23

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for The Shyft Group and Fisker, as reported by MarketBeat.

The Shyft Group currently has a consensus target price of $34.00, suggesting a potential upside of 50.98%. Fisker has a consensus target price of $13.85, suggesting a potential upside of 141.64%. Given Fisker’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Fisker is more favorable than The Shyft Group.

Volatility & Risk

The Shyft Group has a beta of 1.97, indicating that its share price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fisker has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.2% of The Shyft Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.0% of Fisker shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of The Shyft Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 45.8% of Fisker shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares The Shyft Group and Fisker’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Shyft Group 3.56% 15.43% 7.24% Fisker -160,086.58% -91.47% -37.28%

Summary

The Shyft Group beats Fisker on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc. engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries. The Specialty Vehicles segment deals with the engineering and manufacturing diesel motor home chassis, the provision of specialty vehicles and other commercial vehicles, and the distribution of related aftermarket parts and accessories. The company was founded by William F. Foster, George Sztykiel, Gerald Geary, and John Knox on September 18, 1975 and is headquartered in Novi, MI.

About Fisker

Fisker, Inc. engages in building a technology-enabled automotive business model, which involves vehicle development, customer experience, and sales and service. It also designs, develops, and manufactures eco-friendly electric vehicles. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

