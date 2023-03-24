Head-To-Head Survey: HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) & Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH)

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) and Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares HUYA and Match Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HUYA -2.93% -2.74% -2.22% Match Group 11.35% -146.76% 13.81%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares HUYA and Match Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HUYA $1.78 billion 0.46 $91.57 million ($0.18) -19.28 Match Group $3.19 billion 3.48 $361.95 million $1.23 32.29

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Match Group has higher revenue and earnings than HUYA. HUYA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Match Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

21.8% of HUYA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.5% of Match Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of HUYA shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Match Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

HUYA has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Match Group has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for HUYA and Match Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HUYA 1 2 2 0 2.20 Match Group 0 7 16 0 2.70

HUYA currently has a consensus price target of $3.70, suggesting a potential upside of 6.63%. Match Group has a consensus price target of $72.33, suggesting a potential upside of 82.11%. Given Match Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Match Group is more favorable than HUYA.

Summary

Match Group beats HUYA on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HUYA

HUYA, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc. engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

