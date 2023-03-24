L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $377.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LRLCY. AlphaValue raised shares of L’Oréal to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of L’Oréal from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of L’Oréal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of L’Oréal from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st.

Shares of LRLCY opened at $85.35 on Friday. L’Oréal has a 52 week low of $58.38 and a 52 week high of $86.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.36.

L’Oréal Company Profile

L’Oréal SA engages in the manufacture and sale of beauty and hair products. It operates through the following segments: Skincare and Sun Protection, Makeup, Haircare, Hair Coloring, Fragrances, and Others. The Others segment includes hygiene products as well as sales by American professional distributors with non-Group brands.

