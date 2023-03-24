Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$58.23.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ENB shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered Enbridge to a “sell” rating and set a C$53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. CSFB lowered Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$60.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.

TSE:ENB opened at C$49.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$100.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.05, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.88. Enbridge has a 1 year low of C$48.88 and a 1 year high of C$59.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$53.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$53.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.03, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.887 per share. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 277.34%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

