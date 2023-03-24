Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.30.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Temenos from CHF 43 to CHF 51.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Temenos from CHF 70 to CHF 79 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

OTCMKTS:TMSNY opened at $65.20 on Friday. Temenos has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $107.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.83 and its 200 day moving average is $65.97.

Temenos AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of banking software systems. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Product segment markets, licenses, and provides software solutions and subscription arrangements. The Services segment offers consulting and training activities.

