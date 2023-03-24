Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is £120.68 ($148.19).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a £124 ($152.28) target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Get Spirax-Sarco Engineering alerts:

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Trading Up 0.6 %

SPX opened at £113.25 ($139.08) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.71, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is £116.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is £111.27. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 1-year low of GBX 9,008 ($110.62) and a 1-year high of £131.40 ($161.37). The firm has a market capitalization of £8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,725.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.61.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 109.50 ($1.34) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s previous dividend of $42.50. Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s payout ratio is presently 5,000.00%.

In other Spirax-Sarco Engineering news, insider Nimesh Patel sold 1,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of £110.70 ($135.94), for a total value of £200,588.40 ($246,332.31). In other Spirax-Sarco Engineering news, insider Nimesh Patel sold 1,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of £110.70 ($135.94), for a total value of £200,588.40 ($246,332.31). Also, insider Nicholas John Anderson sold 7,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of £111.58 ($137.03), for a total value of £829,262.56 ($1,018,374.75). Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

About Spirax-Sarco Engineering

(Get Rating)

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.