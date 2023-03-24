Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.33.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CAH shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $87.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Cardinal Health Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of CAH stock opened at $69.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.67 and its 200 day moving average is $74.88. Cardinal Health has a 12 month low of $49.70 and a 12 month high of $81.57.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 101.28%. The business had revenue of $51.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cardinal Health will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a $0.4957 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 36.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cardinal Health

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 64,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,964,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Trust Investment Advisors bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. Athena Investment Management bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cardinal Health

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

Further Reading

