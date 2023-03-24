Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

GLBE has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Global-e Online from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Global-e Online from $48.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Global-e Online from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Global-e Online from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Shares of GLBE opened at $29.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.76 and a beta of 1.25. Global-e Online has a one year low of $15.63 and a one year high of $37.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.52.

Global-e Online ( NASDAQ:GLBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.12. Global-e Online had a negative return on equity of 16.07% and a negative net margin of 47.77%. The firm had revenue of $139.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Global-e Online’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Global-e Online will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Global-e Online in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Global-e Online by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Global-e Online during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Global-e Online during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

