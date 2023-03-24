Rightmove plc (LON:RMV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Rightmove plc (LON:RMV – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 578.57 ($7.11).

RMV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Liberum Capital lowered their price target on Rightmove from GBX 705 ($8.66) to GBX 660 ($8.11) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Rightmove from GBX 610 ($7.49) to GBX 600 ($7.37) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 555 ($6.82) target price on shares of Rightmove in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Rightmove from GBX 590 ($7.25) to GBX 530 ($6.51) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

LON RMV opened at GBX 564 ($6.93) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 2,452.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.04. Rightmove has a twelve month low of GBX 437.80 ($5.38) and a twelve month high of GBX 669 ($8.22). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 569.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 545.41.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a GBX 5.20 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This is a boost from Rightmove’s previous dividend of $3.30. Rightmove’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,913.04%.

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.

