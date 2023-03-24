Analysts Set Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) PT at $13.50

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ARHS shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Arhaus from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Arhaus from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Arhaus from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th.

Arhaus Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARHS opened at $8.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.20. Arhaus has a 52 week low of $4.23 and a 52 week high of $15.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arhaus

In related news, insider Dawn Sparks sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $638,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 378,414 shares in the company, valued at $3,220,303.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Alton F. Doody III acquired 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.84 per share, with a total value of $101,660.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Dawn Sparks sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $638,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 378,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,220,303.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARHS. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Arhaus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $749,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Arhaus by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 10,258 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arhaus by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 3,213 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Arhaus by 136.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 87,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 50,659 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the 1st quarter valued at $1,905,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

Arhaus Company Profile

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases and modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products include outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

