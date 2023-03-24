British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Receives $463.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $463.33.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt upgraded British Land to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut British Land from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on British Land from GBX 530 ($6.51) to GBX 505 ($6.20) in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on British Land from GBX 330 ($4.05) to GBX 345 ($4.24) in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th.

British Land stock opened at $4.55 on Friday. British Land has a one year low of $3.54 and a one year high of $7.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.38 and a 200 day moving average of $4.87.

The British Land Co Plc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, financing and development of commercial properties. It operates through the following business segments: Offices, Retail, Canada Water, and Other or unallocated. The Canada water segment comprises of office, retail, residential, leisure, and public spaces to create new urban center for London.

