British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Receives $463.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Mar 24th, 2023

British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCYGet Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $463.33.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt upgraded British Land to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut British Land from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on British Land from GBX 530 ($6.51) to GBX 505 ($6.20) in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on British Land from GBX 330 ($4.05) to GBX 345 ($4.24) in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th.

British Land Trading Down 1.3 %

British Land stock opened at $4.55 on Friday. British Land has a one year low of $3.54 and a one year high of $7.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.38 and a 200 day moving average of $4.87.

British Land Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The British Land Co Plc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, financing and development of commercial properties. It operates through the following business segments: Offices, Retail, Canada Water, and Other or unallocated. The Canada water segment comprises of office, retail, residential, leisure, and public spaces to create new urban center for London.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY)

