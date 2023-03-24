European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) PT Set at C$4.15 by Cormark

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN – Get Rating) has been given a C$4.15 price target by equities research analysts at Cormark in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Cormark’s target price points to a potential upside of 28.09% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ERE.UN. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.45 to C$3.70 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.50 to C$4.25 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$4.44.

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$3.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$292.44 million, a P/E ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.21. European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$2.70 and a 12-month high of C$5.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.20.

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust – ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES’s REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada’s only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

