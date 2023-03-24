Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy”

Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

MAKSY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 100 ($1.23) to GBX 115 ($1.41) in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Marks and Spencer Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 155 ($1.90) to GBX 165 ($2.03) in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Marks and Spencer Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.83.

Marks and Spencer Group Stock

Shares of MAKSY stock opened at $3.90 on Wednesday. Marks and Spencer Group has a 1 year low of $2.03 and a 1 year high of $4.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

Marks & Spencer Group Plc engages in the retail of clothes, food, and home products. It operates through the following segments: UK Clothing and Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The UK Clothing and Home segment retails womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kidswear and home products. The UK Food segment includes the results of the UK retail food business and UK Food franchise operations.

