Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Rating Increased to Outperform at Raymond James

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Get Rating) (NYSE:CPG) was upgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$12.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$11.50. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CPG. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$15.25 to C$15.50 in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Crescent Point Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CPG opened at C$9.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.11, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.80. Crescent Point Energy has a twelve month low of C$7.57 and a twelve month high of C$13.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.64. The firm has a market cap of C$4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.76, a PEG ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.88.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

