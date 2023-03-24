Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Lifted to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 100 ($1.23) to GBX 115 ($1.41) in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Marks and Spencer Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 155 ($1.90) to GBX 165 ($2.03) in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 125 ($1.54) to GBX 150 ($1.84) in a report on Friday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $153.83.

Marks and Spencer Group Price Performance

MAKSY opened at $3.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Marks and Spencer Group has a 12-month low of $2.03 and a 12-month high of $4.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.81 and a 200-day moving average of $3.12.

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

Marks & Spencer Group Plc engages in the retail of clothes, food, and home products. It operates through the following segments: UK Clothing and Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The UK Clothing and Home segment retails womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kidswear and home products. The UK Food segment includes the results of the UK retail food business and UK Food franchise operations.

