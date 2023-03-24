ATB Capital Cuts High Tide (TSE:HITI) Price Target to C$6.00

High Tide (TSE:HITI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by ATB Capital from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

High Tide Price Performance

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for High Tide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Tide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.