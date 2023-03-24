Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VNNVFGet Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VNNVF. Barclays decreased their price objective on Vonovia from €30.00 ($32.26) to €28.00 ($30.11) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Vonovia from €50.00 ($53.76) to €39.00 ($41.94) in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Vonovia from €34.00 ($36.56) to €32.00 ($34.41) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.57.

Shares of VNNVF opened at $19.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.39. Vonovia has a one year low of $18.17 and a one year high of $48.91.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

