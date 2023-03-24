WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) PT Raised to C$6.50

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 37.13% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.38.

WELL Health Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:WELL opened at C$4.74 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.24. WELL Health Technologies has a 1 year low of C$2.56 and a 1 year high of C$5.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.35, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

About WELL Health Technologies

WELL Health Technologies Corp. operates as a practitioner focused digital health company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers end-to-end omni-channel patient services, including primary care; physiotherapy, occupational therapy, chiropractic, dietary, mental health counselling, and sleep related services; specialized care, including gastroenterologists; diagnostic services related to cardiology, women's health, and bone/muscle health and cancer diagnostics; and telehealth services.

