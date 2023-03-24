Kerry Properties (OTCMKTS:KRYPF) Upgraded to Buy by HSBC

Kerry Properties (OTCMKTS:KRYPF – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Kerry Properties Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:KRYPF opened at $2.49 on Wednesday. Kerry Properties has a twelve month low of $1.83 and a twelve month high of $2.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.15.
Kerry Properties Company Profile
