Kerry Properties (OTCMKTS:KRYPF) Upgraded to Buy by HSBC

Kerry Properties (OTCMKTS:KRYPF – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KRYPF opened at $2.49 on Wednesday. Kerry Properties has a twelve month low of $1.83 and a twelve month high of $2.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.15.

Kerry Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, investment, management, and trading of properties in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and the Asia Pacific region. The company also owns and operates hotels; and offers logistics and international freight forwarding, consultancy, administrative support, project management, financial, IT system and consultancy, estate agency, and construction services.

