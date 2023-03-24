Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades Siltronic (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) to Hold

Siltronic (OTCMKTS:SSLLF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SSLLF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Siltronic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €85.00 ($91.40) price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Siltronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Siltronic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Siltronic Stock Performance

Shares of Siltronic stock opened at $72.69 on Wednesday. Siltronic has a 52-week low of $54.77 and a 52-week high of $109.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.60 and a 200 day moving average of $74.85.

Siltronic Company Profile

Siltronic AG engages in the production of hyper pure silicon wafers used for semiconductor devices. It offers standard special and ultimate silicon TM, which includes polish wafers, epitaxial wafers, float zone, and power products. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Munchen, Germany.

