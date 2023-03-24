Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Downgraded by Scotiabank

Scotiabank cut shares of Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
SU has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Suncor Energy from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Suncor Energy from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Suncor Energy from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 16th. TD Securities increased their price target on Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$53.75.
Suncor Energy Trading Down 1.6 %
Suncor Energy stock opened at C$40.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$44.67 and a 200 day moving average of C$43.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$53.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.66. Suncor Energy has a 12-month low of C$36.38 and a 12-month high of C$53.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.67.
About Suncor Energy
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.
