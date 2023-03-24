Standard Lithium (TSE:SLI) PT Lowered to C$12.00 at Eight Capital

Standard Lithium (TSE:SLI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Eight Capital from C$16.00 to C$12.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
In related news, Senior Officer Kara Leah Norman sold 15,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.96, for a total value of C$92,937.00.
