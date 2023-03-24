Scotiabank Upgrades Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) to “Outperform”

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

IMO has been the subject of several other research reports. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a reduce rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$82.00 to C$81.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Imperial Oil to C$80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$76.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$77.77.

Imperial Oil Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of TSE IMO opened at C$63.68 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$68.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$67.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$37.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Imperial Oil has a 1 year low of C$52.67 and a 1 year high of C$79.83.

Imperial Oil Dividend Announcement

Imperial Oil ( TSE:IMO Get Rating ) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported C$2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.46 by C$0.40. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 33.25%. The firm had revenue of C$14.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$17.82 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post 9.8481203 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.38%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

