Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Receives $164.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $164.25.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lincoln Electric from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lincoln Electric

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in Lincoln Electric by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Lincoln Electric by 33.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 73.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln Electric Price Performance

NASDAQ LECO opened at $163.72 on Friday. Lincoln Electric has a fifty-two week low of $118.17 and a fifty-two week high of $176.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $166.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.40. The firm has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $930.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.20 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 12.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.80%.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

