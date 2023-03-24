Analysts Set Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Target Price at $38.50

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.50.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lazard in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Lazard from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

Shares of Lazard stock opened at $33.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.27. Lazard has a 52 week low of $30.20 and a 52 week high of $43.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.41.

Lazard ( NYSE:LAZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $731.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.09 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 48.82% and a net margin of 12.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lazard will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.64%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lazard during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Lazard by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Lazard in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lazard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Lazard by 489.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,727 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

