DuPont de Nemours Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:DD)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 33,269 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 386% compared to the average daily volume of 6,846 call options.
DuPont de Nemours Price Performance
Shares of NYSE DD opened at $68.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.42. DuPont de Nemours has a 52 week low of $49.52 and a 52 week high of $78.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 44.54% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Argus increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.14.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On DuPont de Nemours
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Campion Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 25,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 331,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,782,000 after acquiring an additional 83,059 shares during the last quarter. 71.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
DuPont de Nemours Company Profile
DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.
See Also
