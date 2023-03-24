DuPont de Nemours Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:DD)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 33,269 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 386% compared to the average daily volume of 6,846 call options.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $68.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.42. DuPont de Nemours has a 52 week low of $49.52 and a 52 week high of $78.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 44.54% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.08%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Argus increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DuPont de Nemours

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Campion Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 25,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 331,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,782,000 after acquiring an additional 83,059 shares during the last quarter. 71.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

See Also

