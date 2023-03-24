Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Akero Therapeutics, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Akero Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 20th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.71) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.88). The consensus estimate for Akero Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.05) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Akero Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.91) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.94) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.13) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.23) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.43) EPS.

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Akero Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Akero Therapeutics Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Akero Therapeutics

Shares of AKRO opened at $39.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -13.64 and a beta of -0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 14.97 and a current ratio of 18.61. Akero Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.52 and a fifty-two week high of $54.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.24.

In other news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $1,166,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 370,999 shares in the company, valued at $17,307,103.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Catriona Yale sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.53, for a total transaction of $252,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,268 shares in the company, valued at $4,106,472.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $1,166,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 370,999 shares in the company, valued at $17,307,103.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,976 shares of company stock worth $5,161,061. Corporate insiders own 10.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Akero Therapeutics by 9.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Akero Therapeutics by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Akero Therapeutics by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Akero Therapeutics by 268.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Akero Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Akero Therapeutics, Inc operates as a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis company, which engages in developing pioneering medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The firm’s lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, or FGF21, which is an endogenously expressed hormone that protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates and proteins throughout the body.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.