Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Receives $32.80 Average Target Price from Analysts

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.80.

SYRS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

Get Syros Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 88.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 964,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 452,272 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $975,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 243,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 26,466 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 240,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 75,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 418.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 96,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 78,015 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.77% of the company’s stock.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.7 %

Syros Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.87, a quick ratio of 6.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $57.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.51. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.67 and a 52 week high of $14.30.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of ($0.75) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 134.48% and a negative net margin of 485.12%. Equities research analysts predict that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of gene control therapies for cancer and diseases. Its product candidates include SY-1425, SY-2101, and SY-5609. The company was founded by Richard A. Young, Nathanael S. Gray, and James E. Bradner on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.