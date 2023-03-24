Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-four research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.86.

PARA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paramount Global in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Paramount Global from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Loop Capital downgraded Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Paramount Global Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:PARA opened at $20.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.09. Paramount Global has a 12-month low of $15.29 and a 12-month high of $39.21.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.10). Paramount Global had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paramount Global

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter worth $1,281,000. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new position in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at $367,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at $4,872,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at $1,850,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at $858,000. 74.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paramount Global Company Profile

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

