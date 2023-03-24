Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Receives $30.29 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.29.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Camping World from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised Camping World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered Camping World from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Camping World from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Camping World in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Camping World

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Camping World by 2,772.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,306,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,888 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Camping World by 1,558.7% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 649,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,455,000 after purchasing an additional 610,718 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Camping World by 114.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 519,850 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Camping World by 12,962.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 369,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,318,000 after purchasing an additional 366,955 shares during the period. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camping World in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,179,000. 36.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Camping World Stock Performance

CWH opened at $19.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.70 and its 200-day moving average is $25.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 2.61. Camping World has a twelve month low of $19.10 and a twelve month high of $33.99.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.18). Camping World had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 53.93%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. On average, analysts predict that Camping World will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Camping World Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.00%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is 77.88%.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans, and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans, and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring, and promoting the RV lifestyle.

