Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.93.

RC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ready Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Ready Capital from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Ready Capital Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of RC opened at $9.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.00. Ready Capital has a fifty-two week low of $9.36 and a fifty-two week high of $15.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.37.

Ready Capital Announces Dividend

Ready Capital ( NYSE:RC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $249.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.45 million. Ready Capital had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 11.52%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ready Capital will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ready Capital news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan purchased 5,000 shares of Ready Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.95 per share, with a total value of $54,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 56,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,386.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.95 per share, with a total value of $54,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 56,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,386.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dominique Mielle purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.15 per share, for a total transaction of $106,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,230.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ready Capital

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ready Capital by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,476,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149,533 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ready Capital by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,402,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,922,000 after acquiring an additional 967,743 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Ready Capital by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,329,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,130,000 after acquiring an additional 653,207 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Ready Capital by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,603,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,211,000 after acquiring an additional 772,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,601,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,839,000 after buying an additional 48,266 shares in the last quarter. 62.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ready Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. It operates through the following segments: SBC Lending and Acquisitions, Small Business Lending, and Residential Mortgage Banking. The SBC Lending and Acquisitions segment is involved in the SBC loans across the full life-cycle of an SBC property including construction, bridge, stabilized, and agency loan origination channels through wholly-owned subsidiary, ReadyCap Commercial, LLC.

