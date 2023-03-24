Analysts Set Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Target Price at $33.57

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.57.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SNDX shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $21.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.18. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $13.27 and a 12 month high of $29.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 1.04.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SNDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.02. Analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, insider Briggs Morrison sold 52,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total value of $1,190,800.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,845.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, Director Pierre Legault sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total value of $641,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,000 shares in the company, valued at $855,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Briggs Morrison sold 52,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total transaction of $1,190,800.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $401,845.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 160,667 shares of company stock valued at $4,061,340 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNDX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1,144.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2,488.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,479 shares during the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

