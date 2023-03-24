Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Receives $92.83 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $92.83.

ORA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $106.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Ormat Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Ormat Technologies Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:ORA opened at $80.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 68.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.61 and a 200-day moving average of $89.61. Ormat Technologies has a 52 week low of $67.28 and a 52 week high of $101.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Ormat Technologies Announces Dividend

Ormat Technologies ( NYSE:ORA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $205.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.33 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 8.97%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ormat Technologies will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.03%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 533 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ormat Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Ormat Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ormat Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ormat Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses on the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to power purchase agreements.

