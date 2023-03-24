Brokerages Set OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI) PT at $10.29

Shares of OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.29.

OABI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of OmniAb in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of OmniAb in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of OmniAb in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of OmniAb in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of OmniAb in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

OmniAb Price Performance

NASDAQ OABI opened at $3.21 on Friday. OmniAb has a twelve month low of $1.91 and a twelve month high of $10.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.88.

OmniAb Company Profile

OmniAb, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's discovery platform provides industry partners access to the diverse antibody repertoires and screening technologies to enable discovery of next-generation therapeutics. Its OmniAb platform is the biological intelligence of proprietary transgenic animals, including OmniRat, OmniChicken, and OmniMouse that have been genetically modified to generate antibodies with human sequences to facilitate development of human therapeutic candidates.

