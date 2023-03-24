Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Receives $9.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Tilly’s from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tilly’s in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Get Tilly's alerts:

Tilly’s Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE TLYS opened at $7.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 1.77. Tilly’s has a 12-month low of $6.65 and a 12-month high of $10.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tilly’s

In related news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,122,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,435,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,216,934.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 26.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tilly’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tilly’s by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC boosted its stake in Tilly’s by 417.6% in the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 717,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,495,000 after acquiring an additional 579,046 shares in the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP boosted its stake in Tilly’s by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 548,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after acquiring an additional 45,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fund 1 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Tilly’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,529,000. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tilly’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.