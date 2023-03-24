Brokers Set Expectations for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:LW)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Lamb Weston in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $3.80 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.95. The consensus estimate for Lamb Weston’s current full-year earnings is $3.91 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lamb Weston’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.45 EPS.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 107.83%.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.80.

Shares of LW stock opened at $98.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Lamb Weston has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $102.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,395,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,268,717,000 after buying an additional 146,496 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,224,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $312,971,000 after acquiring an additional 172,399 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,606,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $257,750,000 after acquiring an additional 30,592 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,974,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $265,320,000 after acquiring an additional 154,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,751,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $245,865,000 after buying an additional 199,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Gregory W. Jones sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.49, for a total transaction of $97,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,376.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 19,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total value of $1,683,237.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,644,544.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Gregory W. Jones sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.49, for a total transaction of $97,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,376.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,514 shares of company stock worth $4,100,600. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

