FY2023 EPS Estimates for Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Raised by Analyst

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for Legacy Housing in a research note issued on Monday, March 20th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.70 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.00. The consensus estimate for Legacy Housing’s current full-year earnings is $2.70 per share.
Shares of LEGH opened at $21.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.52. Legacy Housing has a 1-year low of $11.96 and a 1-year high of $23.89. The stock has a market cap of $520.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.78.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Legacy Housing by 264.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its position in Legacy Housing by 48.8% during the third quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Legacy Housing by 102.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Legacy Housing by 681.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Legacy Housing during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.57% of the company’s stock.
Legacy Housing Corp. engages in the selling, building, and financing manufactured homes and tiny houses that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured home communities. Its products include tiny homes, singlewide, doublewide, the ultimate home, oilfield/workforce, and park housing.
