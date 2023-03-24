FY2023 EPS Estimates for Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Raised by Analyst

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for Legacy Housing in a research note issued on Monday, March 20th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.70 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.00. The consensus estimate for Legacy Housing’s current full-year earnings is $2.70 per share.

Get Legacy Housing alerts:

Legacy Housing Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of LEGH opened at $21.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.52. Legacy Housing has a 1-year low of $11.96 and a 1-year high of $23.89. The stock has a market cap of $520.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.78.

Insider Transactions at Legacy Housing

Institutional Trading of Legacy Housing

In other news, CEO Kenneth E. Shipley sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $425,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,061,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,121,657.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Kenneth E. Shipley sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $425,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,061,667 shares in the company, valued at $65,121,657.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 39,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $771,407.10. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,543,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,868,389.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 294,989 shares of company stock valued at $5,880,094 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Legacy Housing by 264.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its position in Legacy Housing by 48.8% during the third quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Legacy Housing by 102.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Legacy Housing by 681.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Legacy Housing during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.57% of the company’s stock.

About Legacy Housing

(Get Rating)

Legacy Housing Corp. engages in the selling, building, and financing manufactured homes and tiny houses that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured home communities. Its products include tiny homes, singlewide, doublewide, the ultimate home, oilfield/workforce, and park housing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Legacy Housing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legacy Housing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.