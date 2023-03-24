adidas (FRA:ADS) PT Set at €75.00 by Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking

adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) has been assigned a €75.00 ($80.65) price target by equities researchers at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking’s target price indicates a potential downside of 47.29% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ADS. Baader Bank set a €133.00 ($143.01) price objective on adidas in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €162.00 ($174.19) price target on adidas in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €180.00 ($193.55) price objective on adidas in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €130.00 ($139.78) price target on adidas in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €140.00 ($150.54) price target on adidas in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Get adidas alerts:

adidas Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of ADS opened at €142.30 ($153.01) on Wednesday. adidas has a one year low of €163.65 ($175.97) and a one year high of €201.01 ($216.14). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €145.68 and a 200 day moving average price of €131.80.

About adidas

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.