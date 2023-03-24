Kion Group (FRA:KGX) PT Set at €42.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) has been assigned a €42.00 ($45.16) target price by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.82% from the company’s previous close.

KGX has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €43.00 ($46.24) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €20.00 ($21.51) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Monday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($43.01) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Baader Bank set a €46.00 ($49.46) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €50.00 ($53.76) target price on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

Kion Group Stock Performance

Kion Group stock opened at €33.38 ($35.89) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €35.88 and its 200-day moving average is €29.51. Kion Group has a 1 year low of €57.87 ($62.23) and a 1 year high of €81.82 ($87.98).

Kion Group Company Profile

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

