JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) a €30.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($32.26) price objective on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €25.00 ($26.88) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.00 ($26.88) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €25.00 ($26.88) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Barclays set a €25.00 ($26.88) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($30.11) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.

Shares of FRA DTE opened at €21.84 ($23.48) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €20.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of €19.58. Deutsche Telekom has a twelve month low of €12.72 ($13.68) and a twelve month high of €18.13 ($19.49).

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

