E.On (FRA:EOAN) PT Set at €13.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

E.On (FRA:EOAN – Get Rating) has been given a €13.00 ($13.98) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.75% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €12.00 ($12.90) price objective on E.On in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($11.83) target price on E.On in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.35 ($12.20) target price on E.On in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley set a €9.50 ($10.22) target price on E.On in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €10.50 ($11.29) price target on E.On in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

Get E.On alerts:

E.On Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of EOAN stock opened at €11.14 ($11.97) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €10.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of €9.25. E.On has a 1-year low of €6.70 ($7.20) and a 1-year high of €10.80 ($11.61).

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.