Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) PT Set at €190.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €190.00 ($204.30) price target on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €185.00 ($198.92) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €210.00 ($225.81) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday, March 9th. UBS Group set a €177.00 ($190.32) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €210.00 ($225.81) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, DZ Bank set a €209.00 ($224.73) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

Hannover Rück Stock Down 0.6 %

FRA:HNR1 opened at €170.10 ($182.90) on Tuesday. Hannover Rück has a 52 week low of €94.75 ($101.88) and a 52 week high of €116.37 ($125.13). The company has a 50-day moving average of €180.17 and a 200-day moving average of €173.58.

Hannover Rück Company Profile

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

