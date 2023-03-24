Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Immunome, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:IMNM)

Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Immunome in a research report issued on Monday, March 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Stavropoulos now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.58) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.64). The consensus estimate for Immunome’s current full-year earnings is ($0.94) per share.

Separately, Chardan Capital cut their price objective on shares of Immunome from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

Immunome Stock Down 3.9 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immunome

Shares of IMNM stock opened at $5.16 on Wednesday. Immunome has a 12-month low of $2.09 and a 12-month high of $6.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.99 and a 200-day moving average of $4.46.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis bought a new stake in Immunome during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immunome in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Immunome in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Immunome by 1,049.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 13,943 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Immunome by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 373,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares during the period. 19.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Immunome

Immunome, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01, which targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19.

